Flag hoisting ceremony held at Sattar Shah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Flag hoisting ceremony to mark Urs celebrations of the founder of Chishtia sect Hazrat Khawaja Ghareeb Nawaz was held here at the tomb of Sattar Shah in Dabgari area on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by thousands of followers and devotees of Hazrat Sattar Shah Badshah. The khatm-e-quran and khatm-e-khawajagaan were also held before the flag hoisting.

The mesmerizing scenes witnessed during flag hoisting wherein attendees keep waving the flag for long time and qawal recited mystical poetry. Some of devotees also performed dhamal on famous Pashto qawalis.

A special dua was also held after flag hoisting wherein Abdul Samad Badshah offered for the sovereignty and integrity of the country. Afterwards refreshments were served to attendees followed by dinner at the end of ceremony.