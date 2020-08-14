Flag hoisting ceremony held at SCCI to mark 74th Independence Day

A flag hoisting ceremony was held on eve of 74nd Independence Day at Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :A flag hoisting ceremony was held on eve of 74nd Independence Day at Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Friday.

SCCI president, Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz hoisted the national flag during the ceremony in which a great national enthusiasm and fervour was demonstrated by participants present on the occasion.

The chamber executive members, Ihsanullah, Nisarullah Khan, Rashid Iqbal Siddique, Mazharul Haq, Ishtiaq Muhammad along with members of the business community and staffs attended the ceremony.

The participants on the occasion expressed solidarity with people of Kashmir and prayed for integrity, solidarity and sustainable peace of the country, especially economic stability.

Maqsood Pervaiz while speaking at the ceremony congratulated the nation. He strongly deplored Indian aggression on innocent Kashmiris and state-terrorism of Indian armed forces in occupied Kashmir.

SCCI chief praised the Pakistani armed forces and the whole nation for observing the Independence Day with national enthusiasm and zeal.

He said the day of August 14 remembered us about the commitment to give sacrifices for economic development, stability and peace and prosperity of the country.

The chamber president vowed to follow the motto of founding father of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, "Unity, Discipline and Faith".

Maqsood Pervaiz said the country will put on path of development and sustainable progress by following the quotes of the founding leader of the country, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He advised the youth to do hard work for construction and development of the country and render every sacrifice for the motherland.

On the occasion, the SCCI chief thanked members of the business community and staffers for the attending the ceremony.