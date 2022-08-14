UrduPoint.com

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At SCCI To Mark 75th I-Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Flag hoisting ceremony held at SCCI to mark 75th I-Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :A flag hoisting ceremony was held on eve of 75nd Independence Day at the premises of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Sunday.

Imran Khan Mohmand, Acting SCCI president, hoisted the national flag during the ceremony in which a great national enthusiasm and fervour was demonstrated by participants present on the occasion and congratulated the whole nation on eve of 75th Independence Day.

He also paid glowing tribute to sacrifices of armed forces for the motherland.

He said "Today, we are living as an independent nation," he added.

Shahida Perveen, president Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Peshawar, Saima Amjad, vice president of the women's chamber, Abidullah Yousafzai, former vice president of the SCCI, executive member Ghulam Hussain and Ihsanullah, Saddar Gul, Fazl I Wahid, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Rashid Iqbal Siddique, Aqeel Kayani along with members of the business community and staffs attended the ceremony.

The participants on the occasion expressed solidarity with people of Kashmir and prayed for integrity, solidarity and sustainable peace of the country, especially economic stability. He said the day of August 14 reminded us about the commitment to give sacrifices for economic development, stability and peace and prosperity of the country.

Imran Mohmand vowed to follow the motto of the founding father of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, "Unity, Faith and Discipline".

The acting SCCI's chief said the country will put on a path of development and sustainable progress by following the quotes of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He advised the youth to do hard work for construction and development of the country and render every sacrifice for the motherland. On the occasion, the acting SCCI chief thanked members of the business community and staffers for attending the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Business Rashid Progress Independence Saddar Chamber August Women Sunday Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

8 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

17 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

17 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

17 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.