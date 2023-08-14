Flag hoisting ceremony held at SCCI to mark 76th I-Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :A flag hoisting ceremony was held on the eve of 76th Independence Day at the premises of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), here Monday.

Ijaz Khan Afridi, Acting SCCI president, hoisted the national flag during the ceremony in which great national enthusiasm and fervor were demonstrated by participants present on the occasion and congratulated the whole nation on the eve of 76th Independence Day.

He also paid glowing tribute to the sacrifices of armed forces for the motherland.

"Because of our Army, today, we are living as an independent nation," he added.

The SCCI's Secretary General Sajjad Aziz and Saddar Gul, Fazl I Wahid, Ishtiaq Muhammad, and Asif Aziz along with members of the business community and staff attended the ceremony.

The participants on the occasion expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir and prayed for integrity, solidarity, and sustainable peace in the country, especially economic stability.

Ijaz Khan Afridi said, "The day of August 14 reminded us about the commitment to give sacrifices for economic development, stability and peace and prosperity of the country." He vowed to follow the motto of the founding father of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, "Unity, Faith and Discipline".

The acting SCCI's chief said, "The country will put on a path of development and sustainable progress by following the quotes of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah." He advised the youth to do hard work for the construction and development of the country and render every sacrifice for the motherland.

On the occasion, the acting SCCI chief thanked members of the business community and staffers for attending the ceremony.