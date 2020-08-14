UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At UET

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 01:40 PM

Flag hoisting ceremony held at UET

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :-:A flag hoisting ceremony was held at University of Engineering and Technology (UET) here on Friday to mark the 73th Independence Day of Pakistan.

UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar graced the occasion as chief guest and unfurled the national flag.

The UET main campus was tastefully decorated with national flags, banners, buntings and lights.

The UET VC greeted the nation on the Independence Day.

Social distancing and corona SOPs were strictly observed in the event.

At the end of ceremony, special prayers were offered for the solidarity and prosperity of the country.

All Deans, Chairpersons, Registrar, Treasurer and administrativestaff were also present in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Independence University Of Engineering And Technology Event

Recent Stories

Inzema-ul-Haq backs Fawad Alam for ‘comeback’

48 minutes ago

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in be ..

48 minutes ago

Wasim Akram says who does not love his country doe ..

1 hour ago

UN chief welcomes joint statement by US, UAE and I ..

1 hour ago

Hurriyat leaders receive ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’ o ..

1 hour ago

Rafia Zeeshan’s song for Independence Day: Dil T ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.