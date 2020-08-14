Flag hoisting ceremony held at UET

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :-:A flag hoisting ceremony was held at University of Engineering and Technology (UET) here on Friday to mark the 73th Independence Day of Pakistan.

UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar graced the occasion as chief guest and unfurled the national flag.

The UET main campus was tastefully decorated with national flags, banners, buntings and lights.

The UET VC greeted the nation on the Independence Day.

Social distancing and corona SOPs were strictly observed in the event.

At the end of ceremony, special prayers were offered for the solidarity and prosperity of the country.

All Deans, Chairpersons, Registrar, Treasurer and administrativestaff were also present in the ceremony.