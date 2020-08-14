Flag Hoisting ceremony held at Viqar un Nisa College

A flag hoisting ceremony here on Friday was held at Viqar un Nisa College to commemorate the country's Independence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :A flag hoisting ceremony here on Friday was held at Viqar un Nisa College to commemorate the country's Independence Day.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood, Station Commander Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiyani, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi capt (R) Anwar ul Haq, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique and others were present on the occasion.

Station Commander Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiyani said that Pakistani nation was fully prepared to tackle any difficult situation, adding "We are a resilient and brave nation".

The commander said that it was our prime responsibility to transform the dreams of our founder into reality by making Pakistan a prosperous state.

MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique said that Quiad-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah turned Allama Muhammad Iqbal's dream for separate homeland into reality with his dynamic leadership.

He further said "We must follow the guiding principles of Quid-e-Azam to make Pakistan a prosperous country."Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood said "It is a day of happiness, day of bowing down our heads before Almighty Allah in thankfulness and a day of renewing our pledge that we will continue to struggle with unity for the objectives, for which Pakistan was created."A special prayer was also offered for the prosperity and solidarity of the country especially for Kashmir.