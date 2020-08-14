UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Viqar Un Nisa College

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 11:31 PM

Flag Hoisting ceremony held at Viqar un Nisa College

A flag hoisting ceremony here on Friday was held at Viqar un Nisa College to commemorate the country's Independence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :A flag hoisting ceremony here on Friday was held at Viqar un Nisa College to commemorate the country's Independence Day.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood, Station Commander Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiyani, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi capt (R) Anwar ul Haq, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique and others were present on the occasion.

Station Commander Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiyani said that Pakistani nation was fully prepared to tackle any difficult situation, adding "We are a resilient and brave nation".

The commander said that it was our prime responsibility to transform the dreams of our founder into reality by making Pakistan a prosperous state.

MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique said that Quiad-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah turned Allama Muhammad Iqbal's dream for separate homeland into reality with his dynamic leadership.

He further said "We must follow the guiding principles of Quid-e-Azam to make Pakistan a prosperous country."Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood said "It is a day of happiness, day of bowing down our heads before Almighty Allah in thankfulness and a day of renewing our pledge that we will continue to struggle with unity for the objectives, for which Pakistan was created."A special prayer was also offered for the prosperity and solidarity of the country especially for Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Allama Muhammad Iqbal Muhammad Ali Jinnah Rashid Rawalpindi Independence Prayer Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdula ..

21 minutes ago

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

2 hours ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

2 hours ago

European stocks slide as UK reimposes virus quaran ..

15 seconds ago

BISE celebrates Independence Day

16 seconds ago

Independence Day celebrated in Chitral Lower

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.