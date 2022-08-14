UrduPoint.com

Flag-Hoisting Ceremony Held In AIOU

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Flag-Hoisting ceremony held in AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Registrar, AIOU, Raja Umer Younis, faculty members, principal officers and staff members attended the ceremony.

A contingent of uniformed security guards of AIOU presented a guard of honor and VC, AIOU hoisted the flag with the national anthem.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that those nations that forget their history and their benefactors, their Names are erased in history.

He said that we are thankful to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and other leaders for their efforts and sacrifices that today we are breathing in a free country.

He added that for the stability and development of Pakistan, each of us has to do our part. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum paid tribute to the martyrs of the armed forces and other law enforcement agencies.

He said that today we should renew our commitment to this land, let us all pledge that we must work hard to make Pakistan safe, developed and prosperous, pay special attention to education and accomplish things that make Pakistan able to stand in a prominent position in the world.

Later, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum, along with the principal officers, faculty, employees of the university, and children cut a cake in celebration of Independence Day and then planted a tree.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Martyrs Shaheed Allama Muhammad Iqbal Education Muhammad Ali Jinnah Independence Allama Iqbal Open University All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

5 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

14 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

14 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

14 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.