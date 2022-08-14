Flag hoisting ceremony held in Atif Shaheed Park

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Dera Ismail Khan and the central and the biggest event of the city in this regard was organized here in Atif Shaheed Park.

Commissioner Aamir Afaq was the chief guest of this ceremony which was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan, District Police Officer Najamul Hasnain Liaquat, officers of various departments, military and Pakistan Army officers, assistant commissioners, public representatives, local dignitaries, scouts, media representatives and a large number of people.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the flag was hoisted and the national anthem was played, after which school children presented tableaus, songs and speeches.

Addressing the ceremony, the commissioner said that freedom was a great blessing and the living nations never compromise on their freedom and dignity.

"You all know the endless sacrifices made by our forefathers to achieve this freedom and as a result of these sacrifices we are breathing in a free country today. I appreciate the sacrifices of Pakistan forces and law enforcement agencies for protection of the motherland which could not be forgotten," the commissioner said and added that the living nations always remember their martyrs.

The commissioner also praised the performance of the school children and their great love and passion for the country and the hard work of the teachers.

Later, the commissioner distributed certificates and prizes among the children who performed well.

At the end of ceremony, the cake was also cut and prayers were offered for the development and prosperity of the country.