ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) In Conjunction with Malaysia's 68th National Day (Hari Kebangsaan), High Commission of Malaysia in Islamabad organised the flag hoisting Ceremony here on Sunday.

The event brought together all home-based staff, members of PERWAKILAN, and locally recruited staff in a patriotic gathering to mark Malaysia’s independence, first proclaimed on 31 August 1957, said a release issued here.

The ceremony commenced with the raising of the Jalur Gemilang (Malaysia’s national flag), accompanied by the singing of the national anthem, "Negaraku", and followed by opening remarks by His Excellency Ambassador Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan.

In his speech, Dato’ Azhar highlighted the significance of National Day as a moment to reflect on Malaysia’s journey since independence and to pay tribute to the sacrifices of the nation’s forefathers.

He also emphasised the importance of this year’s National Day theme, “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni”, which underscores Malaysia’s ongoing commitment to nation-building, inclusivity, and shared prosperity.

The theme reflects the country's aspiration to strengthen unity, uphold democratic values, and build a progressive and sustainable future.

The event served not only as a patriotic gathering but also as an opportunity for Malaysians abroad to connect and celebrate their shared heritage and identity.

The celebration marks another important chapter in fostering solidarity among Malaysians overseas and strengthening Malaysia-Pakistan bilateral ties.