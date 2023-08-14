Flag hoisting ceremony held in IHC to mark I Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :A flag hoisting ceremony was held on the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday to celebrate the 76th 'Independence Day' of the country.

Senior Judge Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb hoisted the national flag at IHC's premises.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz were also present.

The ceremony was also attended by the representative from Islamabad Bar Council (IBA), Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), and District Bar Association (DBA).

A squad of Islamabad police also presented a salute to the national flag on the occasion.