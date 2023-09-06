Flag hoisting ceremony held in Sukkur to observe Pakistan Defense Day

(@FahadShabbir)

A simple but solemn flag-hoisting ceremony was held in Sukkur on the occasion of Pakistan Defense Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :A simple but solemn flag-hoisting ceremony was held in Sukkur on the occasion of Pakistan Defense Day.

Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Liaqat Ali Kalhoro, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal, elected representatives and administrative officers participated.

Mayor Sukkur said that Defense Day is celebrated every year in remembrance of the heroic deeds and great sacrifices made by our brave forces and nation against the enemy in the September 1965 war. He said that this day reminds us of the great spirit by which the Pakistan Army with the full support of the people thwarted the nefarious aggression of the enemy.

He said that this day and flag are a reminder of the passion and selflessness of the nation and the everlasting sacrifices they made in the protection of this holy land.

ADC Sukkur Liaqat Ali Kalhoro said that on this historic day, we salute our martyrs and conquerors who successfully defended the borders of Pakistan without sacrificing their lives in the line of duty.

This spirit of facing every threat for the sake of security and dignity of the homeland is still present in our nation and armed forces.

He said that our sacrifices for the defense of our homeland and the defeat of terrorism would not be in vain but the fact is that the complete eradication of terrorism requires concerted efforts by every institution of the state and every section of the society.

Under these circumstances, on the one hand, we must make rapid progress towards the goal of full defense self-reliance, and on the other hand, make all national prejudices our motto, overcoming all prejudices.

Speakers said that Defense Day demands that we remain vigilant at all times for the protection of Pakistan's borders and reiterate our determination that we will not spare any sacrifice for the survival and security of our countrymen.

The ceremony concluded with a prayer for the security and stability of the country and the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.