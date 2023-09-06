Open Menu

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held In Sukkur To Observe Pakistan Defense Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Flag hoisting ceremony held in Sukkur to observe Pakistan Defense Day

A simple but solemn flag-hoisting ceremony was held in Sukkur on the occasion of Pakistan Defense Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :A simple but solemn flag-hoisting ceremony was held in Sukkur on the occasion of Pakistan Defense Day.

Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Liaqat Ali Kalhoro, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal, elected representatives and administrative officers participated.

Mayor Sukkur said that Defense Day is celebrated every year in remembrance of the heroic deeds and great sacrifices made by our brave forces and nation against the enemy in the September 1965 war. He said that this day reminds us of the great spirit by which the Pakistan Army with the full support of the people thwarted the nefarious aggression of the enemy.

He said that this day and flag are a reminder of the passion and selflessness of the nation and the everlasting sacrifices they made in the protection of this holy land.

ADC Sukkur Liaqat Ali Kalhoro said that on this historic day, we salute our martyrs and conquerors who successfully defended the borders of Pakistan without sacrificing their lives in the line of duty.

This spirit of facing every threat for the sake of security and dignity of the homeland is still present in our nation and armed forces.

He said that our sacrifices for the defense of our homeland and the defeat of terrorism would not be in vain but the fact is that the complete eradication of terrorism requires concerted efforts by every institution of the state and every section of the society.

Under these circumstances, on the one hand, we must make rapid progress towards the goal of full defense self-reliance, and on the other hand, make all national prejudices our motto, overcoming all prejudices.

Speakers said that Defense Day demands that we remain vigilant at all times for the protection of Pakistan's borders and reiterate our determination that we will not spare any sacrifice for the survival and security of our countrymen.

The ceremony concluded with a prayer for the security and stability of the country and the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Arslan Sukkur Progress September Prayer All

Recent Stories

British Council decides to reduce examination fee

British Council decides to reduce examination fee

8 minutes ago
 Shehbaz emphasizes unity, military might, economic ..

Shehbaz emphasizes unity, military might, economic growth as cornerstones of sur ..

8 minutes ago
 Cinema board paintings exhibition brings back memo ..

Cinema board paintings exhibition brings back memories of classic old-school art ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan's annual 48.5m tons waste underscore unta ..

Pakistan's annual 48.5m tons waste underscore untapped recycling business potent ..

8 minutes ago
 Pak army makes Pakistan invincible: Minister

Pak army makes Pakistan invincible: Minister

8 minutes ago
 Defence day observed in Nawabshah

Defence day observed in Nawabshah

8 minutes ago
ISSI eulogise 1965 War martyrs' sacrifices on Defe ..

ISSI eulogise 1965 War martyrs' sacrifices on Defence Day

8 minutes ago
 We will soon inaugurate 22 roads in SITE Industria ..

We will soon inaugurate 22 roads in SITE Industrial Area: Mayor Karachi

8 minutes ago
 PM for widening tax net, swift privatisation of lo ..

PM for widening tax net, swift privatisation of loss-making SOEs

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan can enhance its exports to ASEAN countrie ..

Pakistan can enhance its exports to ASEAN countries through Indonesia: Adam Tugi ..

20 minutes ago
 Mayor pays homage to martyrs on Pakistan Defence D ..

Mayor pays homage to martyrs on Pakistan Defence Day

20 minutes ago
 US CG calls on Mayor Karachi

US CG calls on Mayor Karachi

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan