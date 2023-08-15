Flag hoisting ceremony held in Washington to mark Independence Day

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan on Monday said the nation should renew the pledge to remain united and achieve more progress and prosperity for Pakistan.

Addressing the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC to mark Pakistan's 76th Independence Day, he said Pakistan was aware of the external threats being faced by the country and will eliminate them.

He said that Pakistan was a dream for hundreds of millions of Muslims of South Asia. He paid tribute to father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam, his comrades and followers for making the dream of Pakistan a reality. He said Pakistan had an ideology, a vision and a destiny.

The ambassador said, "today is a day to count our blessings, celebrate our successes, reaffirm our aspirations and resolve to scale new heights in our journey. He said there is plenty to be optimistic about and the sky is the limit for what we can achieve." About the political landscape of Pakistan, the ambassador said that Pakistan's forthcoming electoral processes would usher in an era of political resilience and economic viability.

Masood Khan expressed also gratitude to the US Government, Congress and the American people for their support for stronger bilateral relations and for standing by Islamabad during last year's devastating floods. He was particularly grateful to Secretary of State Blinken for his message of solidarity and friendship on Independence Day.

Talking about Pakistani-Americans, he said their numbers had grown and they had become more prosperous and politically savvy. He said Pakistan had started regaining its economic strength as its GDP would climb up to 3.5 percent this fiscal year.

He said the Gulf States, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Bahrain, were entering into Pakistani markets by investing in mining, refineries, ports, airports and agriculture. This should expand space for American investments.

Talking about Roshan Digital Account, he said during the last fiscal year, the cumulative foreign Currency inflows through Roshan Digital Accounts by Pakistani diaspora have surpassed $6.5 billion.

Earlier, at the flag hoisting ceremony, the ambassador unfurled the national flag in the backdrop of the national anthem.

A large number of Pakistani-Americans, US officials and others attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, the ambassador decorated the prestigious Grammy award winner Pakistani vocalist Ms. Arooj Aftab with the President's Pride of Performance award. Arooj Aftab is the first Pakistani woman to win a Grammy.

Later, accompanied by the participants, the ambassador cut the cake to celebrate the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, in a message the United States Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee felicitated Pakistanis on Independence Day, saying this day stood as a reminder of many sacrifices made by the people of Pakistan to get their freedom.