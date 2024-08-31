Open Menu

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held To Celebrate 67th Malaysian National Day

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Flag hoisting ceremony held to celebrate 67th Malaysian National Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Consulate General of Malaysia in Karachi commemorated 67th Malaysia National Day with a flag hoisting ceremony, exemplifying the spirit of unity and progress that Malaysia had achieved over the years.

The event took place on at the Consulate General premises and was attended by students and other Malaysians residing in Karachi as well as esteemed friends of Malaysia, according to a communique here on Saturday.

The flag hoisting ceremony was a remarkable display of national pride and solidarity, reflecting Malaysia's journey towards prosperity, diversity, and harmony.

The Consul General of Malaysia, H.E Herman Hardynata Ahmad, along with other guests, raised the Malaysian flag, symbolizing the nation's triumphs and aspirations.

Related Topics

Karachi Progress Malaysia Event Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

2 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

2 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

2 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

5 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

18 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

18 hours ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

18 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

18 hours ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan