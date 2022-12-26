QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :A grand flag hoisting ceremony was organized by Frontier Corps (FC) to celebrate the birth anniversary of founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Quaid-e-Azam Residency Ziarat here on Sunday.

Frontier Corps Balochistan (North) also organized various events in other parts of the province including Sui, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Quetta, Sibi, Pashin, Ziarat and Chaman.

A mega function was specially organized at the Quaid Residency Ziarat on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam's birthday.

Senior Provincial Minister of Balochistan Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar was the chief guest of this event.

Apart from this, provincial ministers, MPAs, district officers, tribal elders, school students and people belonging to different communities also participated in the event.

The chief guest appreciated the FC and Balochistan's police for organizing the event.

DIG FC Balochistan (North) Brigadier Ahmad Nawaz welcomed all the guests and thanked them for visiting Quaid Residency Ziarat to mark their participation in the event.

In the ceremony, the students expressed their love for the Quaid through tableaus and national songs and paid homage to the father of the nation through national songs.