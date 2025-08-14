Open Menu

Flag-hoisting Ceremony Held To Mark Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Flag-hoisting ceremony held to mark Independence Day

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the police lines to mark Independence Day with national zeal and fervor here on Thursday.

Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur was the chief guest on the auspicious occasion.

The ceremony began with the national anthem and the chief minister expressed his heartfelt wishes for the country and its people.

On the occasion, tribute was paid to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The CM also visited the Yadgar-e-Shuhuda, laid a floral wreath on it, and offered prayers.

As part of the celebration, an Independence Day cake was also cut and the chief minister also planted a sapling as a symbolic step toward a greener Pakistan.

The event was attended by divisional and district officials, senior police officers, political and social figures, students, and a large number of citizens, all displaying patriotism and enthusiasm for the country.

The ceremony concluded with a special prayer for peace, security, stability, and prosperity of the country.

Recent Stories

TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

52 minutes ago
 China launches new group of internet satellites

China launches new group of internet satellites

2 hours ago
 The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Wat ..

The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Waters Treaty and construct dams ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' rema ..

Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks

10 hours ago
DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during ..

DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during back-to-school peak

10 hours ago
 China remains key destination for Pakistan’s min ..

China remains key destination for Pakistan’s mineral wealth in 2025

11 hours ago
 Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing s ..

Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project

11 hours ago
 National Paralympic Committee to participate in Br ..

National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..

12 hours ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of ..

UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan