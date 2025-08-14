Flag-hoisting Ceremony Held To Mark Independence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 12:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the police lines to mark Independence Day with national zeal and fervor here on Thursday.
Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur was the chief guest on the auspicious occasion.
The ceremony began with the national anthem and the chief minister expressed his heartfelt wishes for the country and its people.
On the occasion, tribute was paid to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation.
The CM also visited the Yadgar-e-Shuhuda, laid a floral wreath on it, and offered prayers.
As part of the celebration, an Independence Day cake was also cut and the chief minister also planted a sapling as a symbolic step toward a greener Pakistan.
The event was attended by divisional and district officials, senior police officers, political and social figures, students, and a large number of citizens, all displaying patriotism and enthusiasm for the country.
The ceremony concluded with a special prayer for peace, security, stability, and prosperity of the country.
