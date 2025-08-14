Flag hoisting ceremony held to mark Independence Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A impressive flag hoisting ceremony was held at Deputy Commissioner Office here Thursday to mark Independence Day.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, administrative officers, hoisted the national flag and offered prayers for the safety, security and prosperity of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, participating officers and staff highlighted the national significance of Independence Day and reaffirmed their commitment to dedicate their energies for nation’s development and for establishment of peace and stability in motherland.