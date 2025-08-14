Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held To Mark Independence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A impressive flag hoisting ceremony was held at Deputy Commissioner Office here Thursday to mark Independence Day.
Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, administrative officers, hoisted the national flag and offered prayers for the safety, security and prosperity of the country.
Speaking on the occasion, participating officers and staff highlighted the national significance of Independence Day and reaffirmed their commitment to dedicate their energies for nation’s development and for establishment of peace and stability in motherland.
Recent Stories
Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..
UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims
'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH
Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok
Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive rain spells from Aug 18 to 23
ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell vacant after disqualification of ..
Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 16
Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks
Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with national zeal
Saudi Arabia's inflation rate remains stable at 2.1% in July
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing Al Nouf Independent Power Produ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held to mark Independence Day6 minutes ago
-
Ne Director Public Relations Bahawalpur appointed6 minutes ago
-
Iqbal Academy Pakistan holds ceremony to mark Independence Day6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Airports Authority Celebrates Independence Day with Flag Hoisting Ceremonies Nationwide6 minutes ago
-
Independence Day celebrated with national zeal in Tank6 minutes ago
-
FBISE celebrates Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq with patriotic fervor6 minutes ago
-
Speaker Sindh Assembly pays tribute to founders, defenders of Pakistan7 minutes ago
-
SCCI marks Independence Day with cake-cutting ceremony7 minutes ago
-
Chief Commissioner orders tight security for 19 Safar Chehlum procession16 minutes ago
-
Google celebrates Pakistan’s 78th Independence day with special flag-themed doodle17 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister extends warmest congratulations to nation on Pakistan's Independence Day17 minutes ago
-
Independence Day, facilitation camps set up for tourists in Galiyat26 minutes ago