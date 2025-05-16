Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held To Mark Youm-e-Tashakur
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA)headquarters to mark the Youm-e-Tashakur day observed across the country.
Managing Director WASA Rawalpindi Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, while hoisting the national flag, said that the people of Pakistan were connected in an eternal bond of love with the Armed Forces.
He said that Operation “Banyanun Marsus” had shattered the dream of Indian supremacy and forced the enemy to cease fire.
Saleem further said that the nation was proud of this success, and WASA Rawalpindi stands by the Pakistani forces. Saleem also called on the international community to play its effective role for a lasting and just solution to the Kashmir issue so that lasting peace could be established in the region.
Special prayers were also offered for the security, development and the freedom of the Kashmiri people.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers over 116.36 kg of drugs worth Rs 90 mln2 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held to mark Youm-e-Tashakur2 minutes ago
-
PM visits CMH, inquire after health of injured soldiers2 minutes ago
-
Civil Defense issues heatwave advisory for citizens, urges to adopt precautionary measures2 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Zahid Akhtar Khaki appointed as new CE at AIOU2 minutes ago
-
Passing-out ceremony of 122nd NMC at Administrative Staff College2 minutes ago
-
DC chairs Youm-e-Tashakur flag hoisting ceremony32 minutes ago
-
Gujrat University marks Youm-e-Tashakur32 minutes ago
-
RCCI celebrates Youm-e-Tashakur42 minutes ago
-
SABS University observes Youm-e-Tashakur in solidarity with Pakistan Armed Forces42 minutes ago
-
Govt continues to negotiate for remaining 65,000 hajj applicants: Sardar Yousaf42 minutes ago
-
Healthcare system undergoes major reforms to further improve access, quality42 minutes ago