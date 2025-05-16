Flag hoisting ceremony held to mark Youm-e-Tashakur

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA)headquarters to mark the Youm-e-Tashakur day observed across the country.

Managing Director WASA Rawalpindi Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, while hoisting the national flag, said that the people of Pakistan were connected in an eternal bond of love with the Armed Forces.

He said that Operation “Banyanun Marsus” had shattered the dream of Indian supremacy and forced the enemy to cease fire.

Saleem further said that the nation was proud of this success, and WASA Rawalpindi stands by the Pakistani forces. Saleem also called on the international community to play its effective role for a lasting and just solution to the Kashmir issue so that lasting peace could be established in the region.

Special prayers were also offered for the security, development and the freedom of the Kashmiri people.