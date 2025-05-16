Open Menu

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held To Mark Youm-e-Tashakur

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Flag hoisting ceremony held to mark Youm-e-Tashakur

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA)headquarters to mark the Youm-e-Tashakur day observed across the country.

Managing Director WASA Rawalpindi Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, while hoisting the national flag, said that the people of Pakistan were connected in an eternal bond of love with the Armed Forces.

He said that Operation “Banyanun Marsus” had shattered the dream of Indian supremacy and forced the enemy to cease fire.

Saleem further said that the nation was proud of this success, and WASA Rawalpindi stands by the Pakistani forces. Saleem also called on the international community to play its effective role for a lasting and just solution to the Kashmir issue so that lasting peace could be established in the region.

Special prayers were also offered for the security, development and the freedom of the Kashmiri people.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

2 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

2 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

16 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

16 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

16 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

16 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

16 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

16 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan