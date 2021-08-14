Flag hoisting ceremony in LHC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :A national flag hoisting ceremony was held in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on the Independence Day on Saturday.

LHC Justice Shujaat Ali Khan hoisted the flag and a contingent of police presented salute to judges. Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Shahid Jamil Khan, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Justice Jawad Hassan and Justice Shahram Sarwar Chaudhry were also present.

A large number of LHC employees and students also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan said: "The homeland is achieved after tireless efforts and great sacrifices of our elders".

He said the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA) was also associated with the legal profession, adding that the nation had to work hard for progress and prosperity of the country by following the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam.

Later on, collective prayers were offered for development, prosperityand security of the country.