Flag hoisting ceremony organized to commemorate "Thanksgiving Day"

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A grand flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner Office in connection with the "Thanksgiving Day".

The District Police Officer (DPO), Assistant Commissioner, Kohat, District Khatib, Kohat and other concerned officials participated in the ceremony.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran.

After this, a bright and cheerful contingent of Levies Force presented a salute.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram, in his address on the occasion, said that the purpose of celebrating Thanksgiving Day was to express gratitude to Allah Almighty for the peace and stability, development and prosperity in the country.

He said that the achievements that the nation had achieved after countless sacrifices were commendable, adding the nation was always ready to serve the country.

At the end of the ceremony, a special prayer was also offered for the integrity, prosperity and development of the country.

The participants reiterated their resolve that they would continue to play every possible role for the service and development of the country.

