Flag hoisting ceremony solemnly held in Indonesian embassy to Celebrate 79th Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2024 | 08:56 PM
The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia on Saturday held the flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate Indonesia’s 79th Independence Day this morning at the Embassy’s premises, led by the Chargé d’Affaires of Indonesia, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia on Saturday held the flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate Indonesia's 79th Independence Day this morning at the Embassy's premises, led by the Chargé d'Affaires of Indonesia, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma.
It was the culmination of a series of pre-events in welcoming the auspicious day to maintain unity and mutual respect among Indonesians, as well as strengthen patriotism to the homeland.
Embassy’s officials along with their families and hundreds of Indonesian Diaspora based in different cities of Pakistan, attended the ceremony in Indonesian traditional fervor.
Besides, guests of honor from prominent religious leaders, journalists and experts from reputable think tanks, and representatives of the dynamic business community were also present on the special occasion.
A moment of silence was observed to pay tribute to the national heroes, followed by the reading of the text of proclamation of Independence. The ceremony concluded with the special prayers for the Country and renewed commitment to avidly make Indonesia prosperous, harmonious, advanced, and invincible.
At the Flag Hoisting Ceremony called in Indonesian language by "Upacara Bendera”, the Embassy’s Flag Hoisting Team which consists of a smartly turned-out group of Indonesian students had the honor to receive the Indonesian flag from the Chargé d’Affaires as an Inspector of the Ceremony. The Team subsequently raised the red-white flag solemnly with the playing of the Indonesian National Anthem, “Great Indonesia,” or “Indonesia Raya”.
Meanwhile, addressing the gathering, Chargé d’Affaires of Indonesia, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma said that on behalf of the Indonesian Embassy, I express my sincere gratitude and high appreciation to all of you for joining us at the very special moment of Indonesian Independence Day.
Indonesia and Pakistan, the two largest Muslim countries in the world, dosti zindabad!”, he said in the spirit of freedom and friendship between the two brotherly countries.
“Looking forward to Indonesian Expo 2024 in the Centaurus Mall which will officially be open this afternoon. See you in Jakarta, Surabaya, Yogyakarta, Bandung, and anywhere in Indonesia,” he concluded his remarks by inviting all those present to be closer to Indonesia.
Moreover, as appreciation for their great achievement, the Chargé d’Affaires honored a group of Indonesian students in Pakistan with the certificate of appreciation for pursuing their higher level academic programs with distinction.
On the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, CEO D Watson Group, asked for congratulations to Indonesia on Independence day .
Looking forward to another invitation from the Indonesian Embassy,” Mr. Tariq Ullah Sufi, CEO Hamza Veg, Oil Refinery, & Ghee Mills (Pvt.) Limited. “I appreciate the way you organize this special event. My prayers are always with you and the Embassy,” said Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali, Chairman Muslim Institute.
After the Ceremony, the Indonesian Chargé d’Affaires escorted all guests of honor to the Embassy’s Hall for small and simple reception by serving Tumpeng, the cone-shaped rice dish as an inseparable part of celebrations and other important events in Indonesia.
