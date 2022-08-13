Flag hoisting ceremony to be held at HDA Secretariat on 14th August

The flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate the 75th independence day in Hyderabad will be held at the Secretariat of Hyderabad Development Authority

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :The flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate the 75th independence day in Hyderabad will be held at the Secretariat of Hyderabad Development Authority.

The event will start at 7.45 am with Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman -Memon, DIG Peer Muhammad Shah, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and other officers in the attendance.

The notable citizens, government officers, teachers and students will also attend the event.

Separately, the Sindh Information Department will also organize an event to celebrate the day at the department's office in Shahbaz Building.

Sindh Secretary Information Abdul Rasheed Solangi will be the chief guest on the occasion.