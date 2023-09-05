Open Menu

Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Be Held Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Sukkur, Liaqat Ali Kalhoro, and elected representatives will hoist the flag ceremony in Walking Track Ground Sukkur on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Sukkur, Liaqat Ali Kalhoro, and elected representatives will hoist the flag ceremony in Walking Track Ground Sukkur on Wednesday.

The ceremony will be held as part of the Defence Day celebrations. The day is being celebrated with national spirit and enthusiasm in Sukkur, Khairpur.

