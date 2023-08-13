Open Menu

Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Take Place At Sanghar Police Ground On Independence Day

Published August 13, 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Sanghar District, like the other cities of the country, is all set to commemorate the 76th Independence Day with great patriotic enthusiasm.

According to the announcement of Deputy Director Information of Sanghar, the flag hoisting ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Police ground on Monday, August 14th, at 08:30 a.

m.

The event will be attended by the district administration officials, dignitaries and citizens from all walks of life, to honour the historic day that marks Pakistan's journey towards freedom.

