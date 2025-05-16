Open Menu

Flag-hoisting Held To Mark Thanksgiving Day In Kharian

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Flag-hoisting held to mark thanksgiving day in Kharian

Gujrat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A flag-hoisting ceremony was held in Tehsil Kharian to mark the “Day of Thanksgiving” and commemorate the success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

The events were organised under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Ahmed Sher. Quran recitation was held to pay tribute to the martyrs and was attended by teachers, students, civil society members, and local residents.

Later, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Assistant Commissioner’s Office, where government officials, students, and citizens from various walks of life participated. The national anthem was played, and tributes were paid to the martyrs. Speaking on the occasion, AC Ahmed Sher said the sacrifices of the martyrs would always be remembered, adding that the nation stood united in honoring them. The ceremonies aimed to promote national unity, express solidarity with the armed forces, and honor the country’s heroes.

