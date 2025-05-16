Flag hoisting, parade held on Youm-e-Tashakur

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A flag hoisting and police parade ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Gujrat to commemorate Youm-e-Tashakur in connection with Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, being observed nationwide.

Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk presided over the event.

District Police Officer Mustansar Atta Bajwa, Member of Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Khalid Asghar Ghral, Raja Muhammad Aslam, Abdullah Yousaf, ADC (Revenue) Khizar Hayat, ADC (General) Afzal Hayat, Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair, other district officials, teachers, students, and citizens from various walks of life participated in large numbers.The ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a formal parade and salute.

The national flag was hoisted by the Deputy Commissioner as the national anthem was played. Participants paid rich tribute to the martyrs who valiantly defended the motherland against aggression.Addressing the gathering, DC Safdar Hussain Virk said Youm-e-Tashakur symbolizes national unity, the resilience of Pakistan’s armed forces, and the solidarity of its people. He stated that the sacrifices of the martyrs remain a guiding light for the nation.The event concluded with a special prayer for the peace, stability, and prosperity of Pakistan. A rally was also organized from the DC Office to the Tehsil Office as part of the observance.