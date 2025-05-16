Flag Hoisting, Parade Held On Youm-e-Tashakur
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A flag hoisting and police parade ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Gujrat to commemorate Youm-e-Tashakur in connection with Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, being observed nationwide.
Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk presided over the event.
District Police Officer Mustansar Atta Bajwa, Member of Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Khalid Asghar Ghral, Raja Muhammad Aslam, Abdullah Yousaf, ADC (Revenue) Khizar Hayat, ADC (General) Afzal Hayat, Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair, other district officials, teachers, students, and citizens from various walks of life participated in large numbers.The ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a formal parade and salute.
The national flag was hoisted by the Deputy Commissioner as the national anthem was played. Participants paid rich tribute to the martyrs who valiantly defended the motherland against aggression.Addressing the gathering, DC Safdar Hussain Virk said Youm-e-Tashakur symbolizes national unity, the resilience of Pakistan’s armed forces, and the solidarity of its people. He stated that the sacrifices of the martyrs remain a guiding light for the nation.The event concluded with a special prayer for the peace, stability, and prosperity of Pakistan. A rally was also organized from the DC Office to the Tehsil Office as part of the observance.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Flag-hoisting held to mark thanksgiving day in Kharian52 seconds ago
-
Pakistan armed forces paid tribute54 seconds ago
-
Rhythmic fusion 'Alhamra Drumming' enthralls audience57 seconds ago
-
Sargodha University marks Youm-e-Tashakur59 seconds ago
-
Karachi Police mark Youm-e-Tashakkur, honor armed forces’ victory1 minute ago
-
Multan-Vehari Road to complete in one year: commissioner1 minute ago
-
Flag hoisting, parade held on Youm-e-Tashakur1 minute ago
-
SU observes Youm-e-Tashakur with patriotic rally led by Vice-Chancellor11 minutes ago
-
Thanksgiving Day observed in Murree11 minutes ago
-
ICT Police honor Youm-e-Tashakkur with prayers, tribute to martyrs special11 minutes ago
-
Doctor killed by unknown persons11 minutes ago
-
"Youm-e-Tashakur" observed in Capital with prayers, public activities21 minutes ago