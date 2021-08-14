Flag hosting ceremony held to mark Independence Day in Kohlu

UrduPoint.com

Like the rest of the country, Kohlu district also celebrated Independence Day with zeal, fervor and various events and rallies were organized to celebrate the day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Like the rest of the country, Kohlu district also celebrated Independence Day with zeal, fervor and various events and rallies were organized to celebrate the day.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Muhammad Imran Bangalzai hoisted the flag at the district office and cut the cake on Independence Day.

Addressing at the ceremony, DC said the freedom was a blessing of Allah that we should respect it because our forefather had given sacrifices of their precious lives for independent of the country.

He said everyone should play their vital role for development of the county.

The DC also urged the teachers to pay attention on education of children because they were our bright future adding there was no shortage of abilities in children.

He also gave a prize of Rs 50,000 for both the schools of students for participating the ceremony of Independence Day.

An Independence Day walk was also organized in Kohlu Bazaar led by Deputy Commissioner Kohlu.

The rally was attended by a large number of district officers, tribal elders and students.

Beside, a ceremony was also held to celebrate Independence Day with zeal at Cadet College Kohlu where Cadet College Kohlu Lieutenant Colonel Farooq hosted National flag.

Lieutenant colonel Farooq also highlighted the value of freedom and today was renewal day to play their role for progress of the country.

He said we should take part to develop the country in every field.

