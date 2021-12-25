The flag hoisting ceremony was held on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day at Quaid-e-Azam Residency Ziarat to pay homage to him on 145th birthday of Father of Nation on Saturday The Ceremony was attended by Balochistan Minister for Finance Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar as Chief guest, Chief Secretary Matahar Niaz Rana , IG FC Major General Muhammad Yousuf Majuka, MNA Sardar Israr Tareen, Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate, Commissioner Sibi Division Balach Aziz, Deputy Commissioner Habib Naseer, District Officers, Tribal Elders, School Children and people belonging to different sections

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :The flag hoisting ceremony was held on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day at Quaid-e-Azam Residency Ziarat to pay homage to him on 145th birthday of Father of Nation on Saturday The Ceremony was attended by Balochistan Minister for Finance Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar as Chief guest, Chief Secretary Matahar Niaz Rana , IG FC Major General Muhammad Yousuf Majuka, MNA Sardar Israr Tareen, Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate, Commissioner Sibi Division Balach Aziz, Deputy Commissioner Habib Naseer, District Officers, Tribal Elders, school Children and people belonging to different sections.

Addressing the ceremony, The Minister Haji Noor Mohammad Dummar said that the principles and thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah are a beacon for us.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah gave us an independent country, Allama Iqbal dreamed of Pakistan Interpreting this dream, he said adding that it was our duty to work for protection and development of the country He said we would not hesitate any sacrifice for the development and prosperity of the country saying that we would play a full role for durable peace of Pakistan.

He said that our elders have made great sacrifices for the betterment of Pakistan and we should not waste their sacrifices. At present our country is facing internal and external threats. These threats can be countered with unity and consensus, he said.

He said we are proud of our army, FC and other government institutions, Pakistan has now become an invincible country of the Islamic world, no power of the world could destroy Pakistan now/ He further said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a great leader who gave us a free and independent Pakistan. It is our good fortune that thanks to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and our elders, we are breathing in a free country today, he underlined.

He said Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's ideas, unity, organization and Faith should be followed for the bright country.

Addressing the gathering, IG.FC Major General Muhammad Yousuf Majuka said that Pakistan is our country and we are its citizens. I am playing a full role for peace, we are proud of our forces, we are playing a role for the development and security of the country by following principles of Quaid-e-Azam, he said.