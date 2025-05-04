Open Menu

Flag-lowering Ceremony At Wagah Border Attracts People

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Flag-lowering ceremony at Wagah border attracts people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) A grand flag-lowering ceremony was held at the Wagah border here, in which a large number of citizens participated, while the atmosphere echoed with the slogans of Takbeer and Pakistan Zindabad.

According to official sources, a grand flag-lowering ceremony was held at the Wagah border in Lahore. The ceremony began with the national anthem of Pakistan, after which the brave and courageous soldiers of the Pakistan Rangers paraded.

A large number of Pakistanis participated in the ceremony with enthusiasm and enthusiasm.

During the ceremony, border guards from Pakistan were seen trying to outdo the enemy during the parade. A large number of youths, elders, children and women were present on the occasion, who kept raising slogans of Allahu Akbar and Pakistan Zindabad during the Rangers' parade.

The flag-lowering ceremony at Wagah Border is a daily tradition where Pakistan Rangers perform a traditional parade, symbolically asserting the strength and national pride.

