Flag March conducted for awareness against coronavirus

A Flag March participated by personnel of Islamabad police was conducted in federal capital on Wednesday for awareness against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :A Flag March participated by personnel of Islamabad police was conducted in Federal capital on Wednesday for awareness against coronavirus.

The march started from Pakistan sports Complex under the supervision of SP (City) Sarfarz Ahmed Virk and culminated at the same point after passing through various areas of the city.

The flag march was conducted following directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who has asked for strict compliance on directions of the government during lockdown situation.

DIG (Operations) said that purpose of this march was to create awareness against coronavirus. All institutions responsible for law enforcement were ensuring protection to the lives and property of the citizens, he added.

DIG (Operations) also appealed the citizens to restrict themselves at their homes and avoid unnecessary movement.

He said precautionary measures were the only solution against coronavirus and citizens should take care health of their families.

The police were ready to tackle challenging situation and morale of the force was very much high, he said adding that implementation on government directions would be fully ensured.

The DIG (Operations) also directed the police to adopt decent attitude with citizens especially during efforts against Covid-19 pandemic and follow the policy of `Phele Salam Phir Kalam'. The successful policing was not possible without cooperation of community members and they should be taken into confidence regarding all policing efforts, he added.

Meanwhile, Kohsar police team headed by ASP Kohsar Dr. Aqeela Naqvi recovered a car (LXF-1433) stolen last day from its area. The car lifter has been also arrested and is being investigated further.