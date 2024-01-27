Flag March Conducted In Connection With Election Security
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM
The Police Department is carrying out flag march activity on daily basis in various parts of the district in connection with security arrangements for the upcoming general election 2024, scheduled to be held on Feb 8, 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Police Department is carrying out flag march activity on daily basis in various parts of the district in connection with security arrangements for the upcoming general election 2024, scheduled to be held on Feb 8, 2024.
A spokesman said on Saturday the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued the election code of conduct and the government had imposed ban on display of weapons and jubilant firing under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and the police were ensuring implementation of the relevant laws.
He said the police were conducting flag march in sensitive areas of the district on daily basis to maintain law and order and ensure implementation of the election code of conduct.
Superintendent Police (SP) Madina Division Shahmeer Khalid led the flag march on Saturday, which paraded through various roads and intersections including Mor Susan Road, Sahib Khan Chowk, Susan Road, Jaranwala Road, Koh-e-Noor Plaza Chowk, D-Ground, Chakri Ground, ChenOne Road, Saleemi Chowk, Satiana Road, Jhal Chowk, GTS Chowk, Abdullahpur bridge, Ashraf Sweets, Canal Road, Kashmir Road, Kashmir bridge, Jhumra Road, Nishatabad bridge, Sheikhupura Road, Hajji Abad, Millat Chowk and Jamia Chishtia Chowk.
ASP People’s Colony Zainab Khalid, ASP Sargodha Road Mohsin Ali, DSP Nishatabad Umar Daraz and others were also present, he added.
Recent Stories
Police holds flag march regarding general elections
People's court to give its verdict on Feb 8: Kh Asif
Sherry Rehman unveils PPP elections manifesto focusing economy, climate resilien ..
LESCO load-shedding schedule for Sunday
8 shops sealed over illegal commercial use
Suspect associated with banned outfit remanded CTD's custody
Suspect arrested with gunshot injury after encounter
RPO issues directions to Multan Region police regarding general elections
SAU, Canadian organisation to work on carbon neutral villages
Rain, snowfall alert for Murree, Galliat
Funds released for security arrangements for polls
Smith guides Australia to healthy position at stumps
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police holds flag march regarding general elections4 minutes ago
-
People's court to give its verdict on Feb 8: Kh Asif4 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman unveils PPP elections manifesto focusing economy, climate resilience2 minutes ago
-
LESCO load-shedding schedule for Sunday2 minutes ago
-
8 shops sealed over illegal commercial use2 minutes ago
-
Suspect associated with banned outfit remanded CTD's custody2 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested with gunshot injury after encounter2 minutes ago
-
RPO issues directions to Multan Region police regarding general elections2 minutes ago
-
SAU, Canadian organisation to work on carbon neutral villages2 minutes ago
-
Rain, snowfall alert for Murree, Galliat28 seconds ago
-
Funds released for security arrangements for polls29 seconds ago
-
SBBU holds 6th Convocation32 seconds ago