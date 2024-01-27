Open Menu

Flag March Conducted In Connection With Election Security

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Police Department is carrying out flag march activity on daily basis in various parts of the district in connection with security arrangements for the upcoming general election 2024, scheduled to be held on Feb 8, 2024.

A spokesman said on Saturday the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued the election code of conduct and the government had imposed ban on display of weapons and jubilant firing under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and the police were ensuring implementation of the relevant laws.

He said the police were conducting flag march in sensitive areas of the district on daily basis to maintain law and order and ensure implementation of the election code of conduct.

Superintendent Police (SP) Madina Division Shahmeer Khalid led the flag march on Saturday, which paraded through various roads and intersections including Mor Susan Road, Sahib Khan Chowk, Susan Road, Jaranwala Road, Koh-e-Noor Plaza Chowk, D-Ground, Chakri Ground, ChenOne Road, Saleemi Chowk, Satiana Road, Jhal Chowk, GTS Chowk, Abdullahpur bridge, Ashraf Sweets, Canal Road, Kashmir Road, Kashmir bridge, Jhumra Road, Nishatabad bridge, Sheikhupura Road, Hajji Abad, Millat Chowk and Jamia Chishtia Chowk.

ASP People’s Colony Zainab Khalid, ASP Sargodha Road Mohsin Ali, DSP Nishatabad Umar Daraz and others were also present, he added.

