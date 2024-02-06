Flag March Conducted In Connection With Election Security
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Sukkur district police on Tuesday conducted a Flag March across the district regarding the security of General Elections 2024.
Sukkur Police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies participated in the flag marches which were supervised by SSP Zubair Nazeer Shaikh, SSP and other senior officers.
Special security arrangements had been made for the safe delivery of the polling material, said SSP.
He informed that cameras were being installed at the polling stations. All the officers would be present in the field to continuously monitor security arrangements adding that the display of the weapons would be completely banned.
The implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan would be ensured at all costs, said SSP Sukkur.
A comprehensive and foolproof security plan had been put in place to ensure law and order in the district. The law and order situation would be continuously monitored through a special control room set up at the police headquarters, he informed.
He said that all available resources were being utilized for the peaceful conduct of elections which is a top priority of Sukkur district police.
