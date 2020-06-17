UrduPoint.com
Flag March Conducted In Islamabad To Create Awareness Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Flag March conducted in Islamabad to create awareness against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :A Flag March was conducted by Islamabad Police and other law enforcement agencies in sector I-8 and its adjacent areas on Wednesday being sealed due to spread of coronavirus there.

The purpose of the flag march was to ensure implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to avoid spread of COVID-19 virus and create awareness among the people against it.

The flag march started from Garden Avenue bridge under the supervision of SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmad Shaikh and passed through various areas of sector I-8 being sealed by district administration after reports of coronavirus cases there.

The flag march was participated by contingents of Islamabad Police, Pak Army, Pak Rangers and official of district administration. SP (Industrial Area) said that purpose of this march is to create awareness against coronavirus. All institutions responsible for law enforcement were ensuring protection to the lives and property of the citizens, he said adding that sector I-8 and its adjacent areas were being sealed and movement would not be allowed there after 12:01 am on June 18, 2020.

He also appealed the citizens to restrict themselves at their homes and avoid unnecessary movement. He said precautionary measures were the only solution against coronavirus and citizens should take care health of their families.

Islamabad police was ready to tackle challenging situation and morale of force was very much high, he said adding that implementation on government directions would be fully ensured.

He appealed to follow SOPs issued by the district administration, ensure social distancing, avoid shaking hands and follow all relevant precautionary measures to curb coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the DIG (Operations) said that successful policing and efforts to curb coronavirus would be only successful through cooperation of community members. He appealed the citizens to stay home and avoid social interactions and unnecessary movements to defeat this virus.

