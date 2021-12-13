UrduPoint.com

Flag-march Conducted In Khanewal

Mon 13th December 2021

Flag-march conducted in Khanewal

A flag march participated by personnel of police and district administration was conducted in the district for maintaining law and order situation and reviewing security arrangements in connection with upcoming by-election in PP-206 scheduled to be held on December 16

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :A flag march participated by personnel of police and district administration was conducted in the district for maintaining law and order situation and reviewing security arrangements in connection with upcoming by-election in PP-206 scheduled to be held on December 16.

Led by District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abass and Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the march started from DPO Office and concluded at the same point after passing through different city areas, says an official release.

The DPO said that police were fully alert to make by-election secure and protect the lives and property of the people, adding, all the possible efforts would be made to provide best security to voters.

He said the peace would be maintained with joint efforts of police and administration and active cooperation of the people.

District police, traffic police, elite force, Rescue 1122 and district administration were part of the motorcade that participated in the flag march.

