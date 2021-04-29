UrduPoint.com
Flag March Conducted In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:56 PM

Flag March conducted in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Sukkur police, army and Rangers officials Thursday carried out a joint flag march in different areas to aware public to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Captain (R) Anwar-ul-Haq said that the purpose of the flag march was to make them aware of the dangers of spread of coronavirus.

He advised people to follow SOPs properly to avoid coronavirus.

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo said that police and other law enforcement agencies were fully prepared to protect the lives and property of people.

He requested them to wear a face mask while going out.

