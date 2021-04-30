Flag march continues in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Sukkur Police along with district government teams, Pakistan Army and Rangers carried out flag march continuously in different areas of the Sukkur on Friday.

The purpose of the flag march was to create a sense of security among the citizens.

The flag march started from Commissioner offuce Sukkur, Military road and passed through Barrage road, bender road, station road, Shikarpur Road and Jinnah Municipal Stadium .

The joint teams of police, district govt, Army and Rangers reviewed the implementation on Corona SOPs and closure timings.