Flag march for creating awareness on pandemic

Law enforcement agency conducted flag march headed by DPO Nadeem Abbas in Kot Addu tehsil on Friday aimed at creating awareness about danger of spreading corona pandemic among locals of the area

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Law enforcement agency conducted flag march headed by DPO Nadeem Abbas in Kot Addu tehsil on Friday aimed at creating awareness about danger of spreading corona pandemic among locals of the area.

Speaking on the occasion, he appealed masses to cooperate with police force to implement contingency plan devised under direction of government and its auxiliary agencies. He said Muzaffargarh police always came forward to accept challenges posed on it, whether it were in past or of late.

He vowed that it would come out successful time and again in today's quagmires on fast-track and defeat the situation through exerting best possible efforts.

Meanwhile, police also have launched awareness drive at far-flung and rural tehsils including Sanawan, Ali Pur, Daira Din Panah and Jitoi today. Nadeem Abbas asked people from all walks of life to extend heartiest cooperation to the law enforcement agency to fulfill its humanitarian mission.