Flag March For Election Security
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 10:03 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The police have conducted flag march in the city to maintain law and order for ensuring foolproof security during upcoming General Election 2024.
Police spokesman said here on Friday that on the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia, the flag march was arranged in which active police contingent of Iqbal Division along with dolphin force, elite force and traffic police participated.
SP Iqbal Division Usman Munir Saifi led the flag march which started from SP Office and paraded on various roads and intersections including Madani Chowk, D-Type Bridge, Fauji Chowk, Gol D-Type Chowk, Waris Pura Gol, Hameed Palace Chowk, Gatenwala Chowk, Jhal Chowk Sammundri Road, Novelty Bridge, Totianwala Khoh, Jhang Bazaar Rajbah Road, Cinema Chowk, Jhang Road, Mansoor Malangi Road and Science College Road.
DSP Batala Colony Nasir Abbas, DSP Factory Area Ata-ur-Rehman, DSP Sadar Waseem Faraz and other officers were also present in the flag march, spokesman added.
