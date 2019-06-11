UrduPoint.com
Flag March Held

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:10 PM

Flag march held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) ::The Police department on Tuesday held flag march for maintaining peaceful atmosphere in the district.

SSP Operation Ali Raza led the flag march. SPs Lyallpur Town, Iqbal Town and Madina Town, Circle Officers and SHOs participated in the march.

Dolphin Force, Elite Force and Traffic Police also participated in the march.

Flag march started from police lines and culminated at same point after passing through various city roads including District Council, Liaqat Road, Narrwala Road to Chenab Chowk, Gao Shala Dijkot Road, Novelty Bridge, D-Type Bridge, Korryanwala Bridge, Babar Chowk, Batala Colony, D-ground and Koh-e-Noor.

