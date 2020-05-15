UrduPoint.com
Flag March Held

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

Flag march held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) -:The law enforcement agencies, civil administration and Pak Army jointly held a flag march, here on Thursday.

Senior officers of Pak Army, Police and District Administration as well as teams of Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Anti-Riot Force and Rescue 1122 participated in the flag march.

CPO Suhail Chaudhry led the flag march.

The march started from Police Lines and culminated at the same point after passing through various city roads.

