Flag March Held By BWMC To Mark 78th Independence Day
Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2025 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A magnificent flag march was held under the auspices of the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) in connection with Pakistan's 78th Independence Day.
The company's operational vehicles and staff participated, led by the Senior Manager Operations. The flag march started from the BWMC Workshop and concluded at the Head Office, passing through Dring Stadium, Farid Gate, Victoria Hospital, Khatam-e-Nabuwat Chowk, and Seraiki Chowk.
The participants expressed their heartfelt love for Pakistan by holding green crescent flags and chanting slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' (Long Live Pakistan) and 'Pak Fauj Zindabad' (Long Live Pakistan Army).
Senior Manager Operations BWMC said that Independence Day reminds us of the great sacrifices that our ancestors made to achieve a separate homeland. The Pakistan Army has always played a magnificent role in defending the country's borders and protecting its freedom. He said that the entire nation is indebted to its forces and the families of the martyrs. The soldiers of the Pakistan Army have presented their lives for the safety of the country on every occasion, including Operation Rah-e-Haq and Operation Banyanum Marsoos.
