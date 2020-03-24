UrduPoint.com
Flag March Held In Capital To Create Awareness Against Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 10:09 PM

The Islamabad Police, district administration, Pakistan Army and Rangers Tuesday held a flag march to create awareness among the resident of the Federal Capital against Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Police, district administration, Pakistan Army and Rangers Tuesday held a flag march to create awareness among the resident of the Federal Capital against Coronavirus.

The flag march started from Pakistan sports Complex and culminated at the same point after passing through various areas of the city. It was led by Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, in a statement, said the purpose of the campaign was to create awareness against the coronavirus. All institutions responsible for law enforcement were ensuring protection to the life and property of the citizens and medical stores as wells shops of edibles were open in the city.

The IGP appealed to the citizens to restrict themselves at their homes and avoid unnecessary movement. He said precautionary measures were the only solution against the coronavirus and the citizens should take care of the health of their families.

He said the morale of the Islamabad Police were high, who were fully ready to tackle the challenging situation.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin said implementation on the government's directives would be fully ensured. He appealed the citizens to stay home, and avoid social interaction and unnecessary movement to defeat the deadly virus. He asked to contact 1122 in case of emergency or at helpline of the district administration in case of any assistance.

