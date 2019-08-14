Flag march held in City

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :The Lahore police arranged a flag march on the main roads of the city on Wednesday to maintain law and order situation.

The flag march was supervised by SP Dolphin Bilal Zafar while teams of Dolphin and PRU participated in the march.

The march started from Walton Headquarters and terminated at the same place after passing through Ferozpur Road , Kalma Chowk, Barkat Market, Siddique Trade Centre.

Special flag march was an example of solidarity with Kashmiri. Flags of Kashmir waves in the flag March.

The aim of the march was to provide sense of protection among masses.