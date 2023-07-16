Open Menu

Flag March Held In City Regarding Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 16, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Flag march held in city regarding Muharram

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Police conducted a flag march in order to maintain law and order situation in the city during Muharram-ul- Haram.

The flag march was made led by DPO Hasan Afzal in which Deputy Commissioner Shahid Zaman Lak and other officers also participated.

The flag march was passed through different areas of the city.

DPO said that the DG Khan police was using all resources to maintain the atmosphere of peace during Muharram ul Haram and the purpose of the march was to aware the people that the police is ready to deal with all kinds of situations.

He said that apart from the common citizens, we will also request the Ulema to play their role in religious harmony.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order March All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

14 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

14 hours ago
 s

S

14 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

14 hours ago
Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

14 hours ago
 River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

14 hours ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian Recruits During Operation Inte ..

14 hours ago
 IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

14 hours ago
 Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activitie ..

Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activities

14 hours ago
 SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Stati ..

SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Station

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan