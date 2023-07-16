Flag march held in city regarding Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Police conducted a flag march in order to maintain law and order situation in the city during Muharram-ul- Haram.

The flag march was made led by DPO Hasan Afzal in which Deputy Commissioner Shahid Zaman Lak and other officers also participated.

The flag march was passed through different areas of the city.

DPO said that the DG Khan police was using all resources to maintain the atmosphere of peace during Muharram ul Haram and the purpose of the march was to aware the people that the police is ready to deal with all kinds of situations.

He said that apart from the common citizens, we will also request the Ulema to play their role in religious harmony.