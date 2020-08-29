UrduPoint.com
Flag March Held In Kasur

Faizan Hashmi 6 seconds ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 01:28 PM

Flag march held in Kasur

The district administration, Rangers and Police conducted a joint flag march to maintain peace in the city during the Muharram-ul-Haram

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :The district administration, Rangers and Police conducted a joint flag march to maintain peace in the city during the Muharram-ul-Haram.

Assistant Commissioner Anam Zaid, Rangers Deputy Superintendent Sabir Hussain, ASP City Dr.

Abdul Hanan, DSP Headquarters Jawad Ahmad, DSP Traffic Muhammad Azam and other officers participated in the flag march.

The flag march started from Deputy Commissioner Office and concluded at Khuddian after passing through various areas of the city.

Meanwhile, flag marches were also held under the supervision of assistant commissioners and SDPOs in other tehsils of the Kasur district.

