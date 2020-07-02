UrduPoint.com
Flag March Held In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:04 PM

Flag march held in Lahore

The police and Pak Army on Thursday conducted a joint flag march on the main roads in Iqbal Town division to ensure implementation on SOPs for COVID-19 and maintain law and order situation effectively

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The police and Pak Army on Thursday conducted a joint flag march on the main roads in Iqbal Town division to ensure implementation on SOPs for COVID-19 and maintain law and order situation effectively.

The flag march was supervised by SP Iqbal Town Muhammad Ajmal.

Officials of Dolphin and Police Response Unit participated in the march which started from Model Town and after passing through Wahdat Colony, Ferorpur Road,Yateem Khana Chowk, Scheme morr, Iqbal Town Road and other places, andterminated at Model Town division.

