Flag March Held In Larkana

Published June 26, 2022

Flag march held in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :On the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh, SP Headquarters Larkana Muhammad Asif Raza Baloch on Sunday led a flag march of Police and Rangers.

A convoy of police and rangers drove around the Larkana city to maintain law and order and review security arrangements in connection with the local government elections-2022 today.

Officials of rangers, ASP Larkana City Mian Ali Raza, DSPs, SHOs, inspectors, and Emergency 15 Jawans participated in the flag march.

The march started from SSP office Larkana and passed through all the main roads and other areas of the city.

Later, the SP Headquarters Larkana along with other officials of rangers and police also inspected polling stations.

While talking to the media persons, SP Larkana said that strict vigilance was being maintained over anti-state and anti-social elements, he added.

The SP said that he was satisfied with the security arrangements made by the police, adding, "We are fully prepared to counter any attempt by the anti-social elements to harm peace."Larkana Police also started snap checking of the vehicles and suspected people with the help of rangers.

