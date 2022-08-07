UrduPoint.com

Flag March Held In Larkana

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2022 | 12:13 AM

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Larkana City Main Ali Raza led a flag march that took a round of the Larkana city as part of Muharram security arrangements on Saturday evening

DSPs, SHOs, inspectors, and Emergency 15 Jawans and officials of DIB participated in the flag march.

The convoy took its start from SP office Larkana and passed through all the main roads of Larkana city and other areas of the city.

Later, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Larkana along with other officials of Police also inspected routes of Moharram processions and sites of Majalis.

While talking to the media-men, ASP Larkana City said that a comprehensive security plan has been prepared to meet any emergency situation in Muharram and strict vigilance is being maintained over anti-state and anti-social elements, he added.

He said that he was satisfied with the security arrangements made by the police adding: "We are fully prepared to counter any attempt by the anti-social elements to harm peace."Larkana Police have also setup pickets and started snap checking of the vehicles and suspected people with the help of Rangers.

