Flag March held in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Larkana City Atiqur Rahman Mekan led a Flag March of Police that took a round of the city as part of Muharram security arrangements on Friday evening.

DSPs, SHOs, inspectors, and Emergency 15 Jawans and officials of DIB participated in the Flag March.

The Flag March started from SSP office and passed through all the main roads of the city.

Later, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Larkana along with other officials of police also inspected routes of Moharram processions and sites of Majalis.

While talking to the media-men, ASP Larkana City said that a comprehensive security plan has been prepared to meet any emergency situation in Muharram and strict vigilance is being maintained over anti-state and anti-social elements, he added.

He said that he was satisfied with the security arrangements made by the police adding: "We are fully prepared to counter any attempt by the anti-social elements to harm peace."Larkana Police have also setup pickets and started snap checking of the vehicles and suspected people with the help of Rangers.