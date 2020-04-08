Flag march held in Mardan for awareness against Covid-19

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Army and District Police on Wednesday held joint flag march aimed at creating awareness and adopting preventive measures against Corona virus

The flag march also attended by District Police Officer Sajjad Khan, officers of district administration and jawans started from City Police Station and culminate at the same point after passing through all major routes of the city.

DPO Sajjad Khan said that during flag march announcements were made through loudspeakers urging people to implement safety measure against Covid-19 as preventive measures is only solution to tackle this pandemic.

DPO said spread of Corona virus could only be checked with the support and cooperation of people during lockdown.

He said that Police and all other security forces were playing their role on the front line to protect both lives and property of the public.

He urged citizen to fully comply with directives and preventive measures taken by the provincial government and restrict themselves to homes and avoid unnecessary movements.