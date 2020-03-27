UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flag March Held In Sargodha For Creating Awareness On Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:26 PM

Flag march held in Sargodha for creating awareness on pandemic

Law enforcement agencies conducted flag march in Sargodha on Friday aimed at creating awareness for the prevention of spreading corona pandemic among locals of the area and to ensure enforcement of Section 144 in the wake of COVID-1

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Law enforcement agencies conducted flag march in Sargodha on Friday aimed at creating awareness for the prevention of spreading corona pandemic among locals of the area and to ensure enforcement of Section 144 in the wake of COVID-19.

The district police, Pakistan Army and Elite Force participated in the flag march.

Under the supervision of SDPO Circle Ahmed Shag the flag march was started from Zakaullah Shaheed Police line and after passing through different routs including Azadi Chowk,overhead Bridge,khushab Road,Block No.

16 Road, Phatta Mandi Chowk,water supply Road,Muslim Bazaar and Queen Chowk it was culminated at the Police Line.

SDPO Circle Ahmed Shah said the main objective to hold flag march was to completely implement upon the section 144 and to create awareness among the locals against pandemic of coronavirus. He warned that nobody will be allowed to violate the section 144 and the violators would be punished as per law.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Martyrs Shaheed Water Road Sargodha Circle Khushab March Muslim From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Infinix S5 Pro 40MP Pop-up selfie camera - the nex ..

22 minutes ago

British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Corona ..

26 minutes ago

Coronavirus test kits pour off South Korean produc ..

43 seconds ago

Four killed, one injured in Arifwala roof collapse ..

44 seconds ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

13 minutes ago

Fumigation, sanitizing spray carried out in mosque ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.