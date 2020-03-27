Flag march held in Sargodha for creating awareness on pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Law enforcement agencies conducted flag march in Sargodha on Friday aimed at creating awareness for the prevention of spreading corona pandemic among locals of the area and to ensure enforcement of Section 144 in the wake of COVID-19.

The district police, Pakistan Army and Elite Force participated in the flag march.

Under the supervision of SDPO Circle Ahmed Shag the flag march was started from Zakaullah Shaheed Police line and after passing through different routs including Azadi Chowk,overhead Bridge,khushab Road,Block No.

16 Road, Phatta Mandi Chowk,water supply Road,Muslim Bazaar and Queen Chowk it was culminated at the Police Line.

SDPO Circle Ahmed Shah said the main objective to hold flag march was to completely implement upon the section 144 and to create awareness among the locals against pandemic of coronavirus. He warned that nobody will be allowed to violate the section 144 and the violators would be punished as per law.